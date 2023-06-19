Sustainable flying – shame about flying was yesterday – now new solutions are required – News

Contents

The airline industry has full order books and at the same time has to become climate neutral by 2050.

Not only Switzerland should reduce its emissions to net zero by 2050 after the yes to the climate law – the airline industry also wants to move towards climate-neutral aviation in the same period.

However, this requires a big leap: because, despite all the discussions about climate change, there is not much left of the shame of flying among the passengers.

Well-filled order books

The aviation industry assumes that this year alone more than 4.4 billion passengers will be transported around the world. Practically the same as before the pandemic. And: The umbrella organization of airlines IATA estimates that this number will double by 2040. “Due to the economic boom in countries such as China or India, a new middle class is emerging that can afford to fly and is doing more and more,” says aviation expert Stefan Eiselin from Aerotelegraph magazine.

Because more is being flown again, more aircraft are needed: the manufacturers’ order books are well filled. For example, Airbus today announced a lucrative contract with the Indian low-cost airline Indigo on the sidelines of the airline industry’s largest trade fair, which is being held in Le Bourget near Paris. The Europeans are allowed to build 500 aircraft for around 50 billion US dollars. About a month ago, Irish Ryanair ordered 300 aircraft from American competitor Boeing for 40 billion.

It’s the turn of the big ones

If the industry does not want to lose sight of the declared net zero target despite all the euphoria, solutions are urgently needed. For example in the form of new technologies. The pressure increases. Because according to IATA, this requires a combination of sustainable fuel, more efficiency and the offsetting of emissions. Aviation expert Eiselin believes that the big airlines have realized that it’s already one to twelve. “It’s late but I think the airlines are now serious about solving the problem. Ultimately, they also want to maintain their own business model.»

Legend: Flying without emitting CO₂: Volo City – an electrically operated air taxi – will be presented at the air show in Le Bourget. Keystone/EPO/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Sustainable fuels are important, but ultimately a temporary solution, Eiselin is convinced. In the long term, hydrogen is an ideal fuel for long-distance flights. Electric aircraft could be used for very short distances of less than one and a half hours and with few passengers.

Switzerland develops with

Flight pioneer André Borschberg is also working on this. In 2016, he circumnavigated the world in a solar-powered plane with Bertrand Piccard. At that time, the industry found it interesting, but hardly saw a future in electric aircraft. It’s completely different now: “Our technology will be launched next year. Aircraft manufacturers are urgently looking for solutions and we believe our technology can deliver.”

By 2030, so-called hybrid technologies are to be used for longer distances. In doing so, around 30 percent of fuel can be saved, which is also very interesting for the industry for cost reasons. Because fuel is becoming more and more expensive, especially if you have to use sustainable fuels.

The year 2050 is still far away. For the airline industry and its net zero goal, however, it should come as early as tomorrow.

