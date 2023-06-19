Government is inactive – New union boss: “New elections would be good”

Is there a need for price intervention?

Naturally. Nothing gets cheaper! It hurts as a social partner that the government has not intervened to combat inflation. This will again be a major challenge for wage negotiations. We are European champions with the greatest inflation. Because the government does not intervene, this is fueled. Even experts who are not close to us are calling for interventions such as rent controls. The government only gives one-off payments that fizzle out. The government could say we miscalculated, but now we’re going to correct that. But that would take courage. As a political advisor, I would advise them to do so.

