Cocca sacked as Mexico coach on the eve of the Gold Cup

The Argentine Diego Cocca, with just four months in office, was dismissed from the technical direction of the Mexican soccer team this Monday as a result of the defeat against the United States in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament in which that El Tri finished in third place.

“The natural thing would be to wait for the Gold Cup to end, but today we no longer have time to lose, so I inform you that I have made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martín Cocca and the members of his coaching staff,” he said. to meet Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Commissioner of Mexican Soccer.

In a video broadcast on the social networks of the Mexican Football Federation, Rodríguez reported that Mexican coach Jaime Lozano will be the interim technical director of the Mexican team in the Gold Cup that will begin on Saturday.

