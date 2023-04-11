According to the information obtained, Sinop Provincial Gendarmerie Command against 32 suspects who were found to be manufacturing and trading drugs in Boyabat district.Rooting out operationWithin the framework of ‘, simultaneous raids were carried out on 22 different addresses. 172 gendarmerie personnel participated in the operation. During the raids on the addresses, large quantities of herbal cannabis, synthetic pharmaceutical pills and cannabis seeds, as well as 2 shotguns, 5 pistols and many bullets were seized.

It was stated that 26 suspects were taken into custody during the raids, and the hunt for the other 6 suspects continues.

