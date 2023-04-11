Home News Rooting out operation in Sinop: 26 detentions – Current News
News

Rooting out operation in Sinop: 26 detentions – Current News

by admin
Rooting out operation in Sinop: 26 detentions – Current News

According to the information obtained, Sinop Provincial Gendarmerie Command against 32 suspects who were found to be manufacturing and trading drugs in Boyabat district.Rooting out operationWithin the framework of ‘, simultaneous raids were carried out on 22 different addresses. 172 gendarmerie personnel participated in the operation. During the raids on the addresses, large quantities of herbal cannabis, synthetic pharmaceutical pills and cannabis seeds, as well as 2 shotguns, 5 pistols and many bullets were seized.

It was stated that 26 suspects were taken into custody during the raids, and the hunt for the other 6 suspects continues.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Decree for the appointment of replacements for outgoing members of the examining commissions

You may also like

This was said by the husband of Maribel...

Uribism goes for Fedecafé

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie

Interview with Manuel Alejandro Rangel

Tolima will have a new goalkeeper – El...

Michelin China responds to customers vomiting and diarrhea...

Migrants, 700 arriving on a boat in the...

Emotional meeting of Arif and stork in Kanpur...

Alert for ELN ‘attacks’ in Colombia

Art week on TV, from Botticelli to Steve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy