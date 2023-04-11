Il Adrias group was born in 2023, but his story begins much earlier. Francesco Piersimoni and Barbara Canducci are two entrepreneurs from Rimini who have chosen to incorporate several companies into a single entrepreneurial reality: Adrias Online, a well-established company in the area engaged since 2007 in marketing and communication projects dedicated to tourism, and InAdrias, the group company that manages workspaces, now part of the Adrias Group, Laborinto, a company specializing in software, is added, with Giuseppe Trisciuoglio, CEO, owner and co-founder.

Francesco, Barbara and Giuseppe, strengthened by long-lasting experience, have in fact created Laborinto con the aim of creating innovative softwareoffer company consultancy on topics of great interest to the sector, such as artificial intelligencecloud native e cybersecurityand at the same time invest in the training.

The software company that invests in young people

In a delicate historical moment, Laborinto chooses to believe in the future, in digitization, in innovation, in creativity, through planning and training of young people in the professions of new digital technologies

Francesco Piersimoni, president of Laborinto and CEO of Adrias Online

Laborinto was born with 3 souls. An IT soul, projected towards innovation and new technologies, which wishes to provide entrepreneurs and companies in the area with the most up-to-date and powerful tools for their digitization. Another soul is instead aimed at the training of new tech profiles, figures to be trained in professional courses that accompany the new resources up to their recruitment in companies not only in the area but also in Italy and abroad. And finally, a networking-oriented soul which, thanks to the development of new coworking spaces open to freelancers and startups in the digital communication and marketing sector, features common areas for sharing ideas and developing creatives, including young people.

Job prospects: supporting digital professionals on the Riviera

In 2022 in Italy more than 100,000 developer positions, among the 25 most requested professions by companies. A disproportionate demand compared to the actual availability of these figures: the new developers on the market are in fact alone 65.000. It means that there are more than 35.000 job offers in the sector waiting in vain for a ready and prepared professional. Also in Emilia Romagna there are many companies looking for these new technology professionals and investing in training them in the area is a major challenge.

Giuseppe Trisciuoglio, founding partner and CEO of Laborinto

The figures who work in the IT field today are in great demand by companies all over the world and will be more and more. However, finding people ready for the world of work, who possess the technical skills and soft skills necessary for businesses, is very difficult.

The courses studied by Laborinto also include internships in the main companies in the area, aimed at helping young people find their professional path.

What makes Laborinto a novelty in the panorama of the Adriatic Riviera is its birth as highly specialized technological reality but with strong roots in marketing. Francesco, Giuseppe and Barbara are transversal professionals in the digital, marketing and communication sectors

Barbara Canducci, president of the Adrias Group

This allows us, and consequently the people who work with us, to get to know carefully the different aspects that make up a business project, from the strategic analysis to the release of the completed project, passing through months of analysis, design and development, with the necessary care and attention.

The tech soul of Laborinto invests heavily in analysis and research to work with the most performing and innovative tools and to follow the various projects according to the objectives. Artificial intelligence, big data, marketing automation, IoT and martech flows these are the themes that the three partners deal with on a daily basis, with a mix of skills between tourism, marketing and innovation that is difficult to replicate in the area, combining strategy, innovation and design.

The concept of networking for a software company

In recent months, the Adrias Group has made significant investments to double the square footage with new design environments, with the addition of meeting rooms, a kitchen room and, obviously, a whole new wing for Laborinto. Thus we arrived at a headquarters of a total of 600 square meters, available for new initiatives and activities. There are ‘free-desk’ workstations for employees in agile work who need to be present to follow particular projects; for this reason fluid environments have been studied that change according to the activities to be followed.

A replicable recipe for SMEs

Francesco, Barbara and Giuseppe, in the various realities that make up the Adrias Group, have chosen to follow a new way of working together, interacting and growing, attributing value to meeting, exchange and relationship. Between face-to-face work and home work, a third path was chosen.