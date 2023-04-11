Online cooking course: Finally salads that taste good!

Do you know that? You’ve prepared the best ingredients for a salad, then you pour the dressing over it – and the salad just doesn’t taste good. You poke around listlessly and a large part ends up in the organic waste. Or the dressing is quite tasty, but a look at the list of ingredients shows: It’s not necessarily healthy. Vegan usually not either.

So learn how to prepare purely plant-based dressings yourself: fast, delicious, varied and made from healthy, high-quality ingredients. Most of the dressings can also be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 weeks. There is therefore no longer any use for ready-made dressings.

23 lessons with all kinds of salads and dressings

In our vegan cooking school professional chef Jannis shows you in 23 lessons and instructional videos how to prepare salads of all kinds, for example the legendary Caesar salad, tuna pasta salad, aubergine carpaggio, tomato-mango salad, lentil salad, artichoke salad, quinoa salad and many more – and all with an individually matching dressing.

You will learn how to prepare different vinaigrettes, but also thick salad dressings. You will make salads from raw vegetables, but also salads from cooked vegetables, salads from legumes, grains, pseudo grains, pasta, potatoes and much more. You will experience all the refinements of the professional dressing and salad kitchen. Registration is now possible and for only 24.90 euros you will have access to all lessons, videos and course content Salate & Dressings.

Here it goes to Cooking class salads & dressingswhere you can find all information about the course.

Theory and lots of practice

In the theory part of the course you will learn the basics of professional preparation of vinaigrettes and thickened salad dressings. In the practical part, the recipes for 8 delicious dressings start immediately, including a basic vinaigrette, an Italian vinaigrette, a French dressing, a sweet mustard dressing and a yoghurt dressing.

Even though many of these salad dressings traditionally contain dairy products, Jannis introduces you to creamy, purely plant-based alternatives without any noticeable difference in the end product.

The right dressing for every salad

After the basic dressings, we continue with very different salad recipes. Each salad gets its own special dressing, so that during the course you will learn which dressing goes best with which salad.

All recipes are easy to cook and suitable for parties, but also suitable for everyday use by the whole family. You will learn light salads as a starter, but also filling salads that can be served wonderfully as a main course.

Would you like to cook gluten-free? Then register here for our Cooking course gluten free cook on. Have you always wanted to try the vegan low-carb diet? Then ours Cooking course low carb vegan ideal for you! And if you want to cook healthy and tasty food despite the lack of time, it is best to register for our Everyday Dishes Cooking Class an.

Your certificate after the final test

Once you have completed all the lessons, you can take an online 15-question final test. If you pass this, you will receive a certificate for participating in the online cooking class Salate & Dressings.

We wish you a lot of fun chopping, stirring, mixing and cooking and a good appetite for all the delicious salads you will soon be preparing for you and your family!