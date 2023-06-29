ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt opening: Dax hardly moved before inflation figures

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The Dax did not progress in early trading on Thursday. Most recently, the leading German index was down 0.05 percent at 15,941.46 points. The MDax for medium-sized companies fell by 0.14 percent to 27,181.67 points. The leading eurozone index, the EuroStoxx 50, was virtually stationary.

The day before, the Dax had meanwhile approached the 16,000 point hurdle again with 15,994 points. Ultimately, however, he even failed at the 50-day line below.

Long

Base price €14,902.65

Hebel 14,98

Ask 10,61

To the product

Short

Base price €16,993.68

Hebel 14,97

Ask 10,58

To the product

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

