Home » Roy Barreras’ election as senator annulled
News

Roy Barreras’ election as senator annulled

by admin
Roy Barreras’ election as senator annulled

The Council of State annulled the election of Roy Barreras as senator of the Republic.

As argued by the high court, the president of Congress “incurred in double militancy, for breaching his duty to resign his seat 12 months before the date of registration for congressional elections for the period 2022-2026, to run for another community.”

Roy Barreras was a member of the U Party, from which he was expelled, and ran as a candidate for the Senate for the Historical Pact coalition, but according to the ruling of the Council of State, “the expulsion of the defendant from the U party did not exempted from their duty to resign from the seat, within the constitutionally established term.

Reaction

After learning of the ruling, Barreras announced that he will file a guardianship action.

“Killed in combat. The rulings of justice are respected even if they are unfair in my opinion. I will continue to fulfill my duty until notified. I will immediately file a guardianship to restore the rights of my constituents. They anticipated my medical retirement announced 6 months ago a few days. I’ll be back. Colombia will continue to count on me,” said the senator.

“…what was involved is the expulsion from a party and once you are expelled from a party because you are not a member of it, it seems only logical that if you are not a member of a party and you are not in any of them, you have the right to aspire to choose and to be chosen, it seems obvious. It seems to me a controversial ruling to say the least, but my political opponents who are concerned citizens, who do not want us to exercise leadership, well they have had a small victory. I congratulate you, it will be small, it is just a small battle. I’ll be back,” Barreras said.

See also  Arsenal tied with Sporting Lisbon in the European League

Comments

You may also like

OTM recommendations to media professionals and the government...

Local elections: 2.4 million people called up |...

Liu Deyin and Wei Zhejia’s salaries both exceeded...

For a better education in Risaralda

Gold stocks stable worldwide page 1

The Indian Prime Minister is Macron’s guest of...

the balcony

Baden-Württemberg wants more speed in the rescue service

Governor of Khartoum: We are living in a...

Companies develop ICT strategies for the capital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy