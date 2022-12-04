Three injured in Saturday night’s clash at Stanga. At 21 on Saturday the firefighters and Suem 118 intervened along the SR 203 Agordina in La Stanga, in the municipality of Sedico, due to a road accident between two cars: three injured, two minor and one with more serious consequences but out of danger anyway.

The firefighters who rushed from Agordo made the vehicles safe, while the injured were taken care of by the Suem health personnel to be transferred to the emergency room. The police were on site to investigate the accident. The rescue operations ended after about an hour and a half with the removal of the vehicles.