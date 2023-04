Easter egg hunting is fun! In the Limeseum in Ruffenhofen, many colorful plastic eggs are waiting to be found on Easter Monday (April 10th). The traditional Easter egg hunt takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children can exchange every plastic egg they find for a small gift. Guided tours take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The meeting point is at the museum ticket office.

