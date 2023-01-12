Home News Run over and killed on the tracks in San Donà, trains for the Fvg very late
Run over and killed on the tracks in San Donà, trains for the Fvg very late

Run over and killed on the tracks in San Donà, trains for the Fvg very late

Railway traffic suspended for some time between San Donà di Piave and San Stino di Livenza due to the fatal collision of a person by a train. The repercussions also on Venice-Trieste and on the timetables of trains entering Friuli Venezia Giulia are heavy.

Trenitalia made it known. The fact happened around 8.30 pm on Thursday 12 January. More than 200 passengers were stranded on the Venice-Portogruaro regional train.

The train has been stopped for almost an hour in Quarto d’Altino. High-speed, InterCity and Regional trains have experienced delays of up to 30 minutes. Some convoys travel with a precautionary reduction in speed in the section concerned.

