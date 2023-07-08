Rune saves two points against Davidovich and is in the round of 16

the danish Holger Rune saved two match points against the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich, won 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (8), and reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Davidovich, who already reached the second week at Roland Garros two years ago, squandered two match points in the tenth game of the fifth set and an 8-5 lead in the super tiebreaker before falling to the Dane.

The man from Malaga, in a game that was a real roller coaster, made the madness of a spoon kick with 8-8 in the final super tiebreaker, which allowed Rune to make a ‘pass’ with ease and keep the game at will with your service.

The Dane, who will play his first round of 16 at Wimbledon, burst with joy and won one of the best matches this year at the All England Club. EFE

