Ruralization of cities and urbanization of the countryside – Yemenat news site

Dr.. Arif Hajj

A working-class political economy perspective of the Yemeni conflict

One of the features of the Yemeni conflict is its heavy reliance not on the gendarmerie, but on the peshmerga, i.e. on the recruitment of rural youth, for two main reasons:

First, the fragility of the official army

Secondly, the rural, sectarian nature of the leadership of the parties to the conflict

The result is that the cities become squalid every hour and minute in terms of the lack of basic services and the settlement of armed tribal and rural manifestations in them, and we are in the process of a situation closer to the settlement movement, so the identity of the city and the centers of power and wealth in it change.

Marginalization of the civilian citizen and empowerment of the rural tribal ruler.

So the result is…

Social diarrhea.

Cities without identity. Rather, it changed and became

Hybrid Social Mosaic.

The rural rentier is the center of power of the economic and political system.

And the citizens of the cities are often transformed into strangers.

As for the countryside…

… The economic surplus will be in the hands of the new warlords, who are sectarian rural people covered by the sectarian security state..

The new economic force did not consist of the feudal class or the urban bourgeoisie, but rather of the leaders of the Peshmerga.

(Economics of the state of Antara) ..

And the financial multiplication and the wealth of these new economic forces from the benefit and the proceeds of backwardness and the military mobilization of the fronts and the battles of the Sultan.

The effect of the settlement of rents and the financial multiplication of this rentier group will be further tearing and dismantling the social fabric of the Yemeni countryside and rationing its productive economy.

And his reference is parasitic parasitic behavior of the Peshmerga

In the countryside, reckless consumption and financial starvation, behaviors that contradict the Yemeni countryside, its simplicity, and its productive tendencies.

The most dangerous of all is the formation of the economics of religious contracting in the countryside.

It gets a commission from the mobilization and mobilization of children and youth and linking them to armed forces and groups.

As well as trading in religious sermons for attacks according to demand, in application of the opposite of the rule of development, work for cash.

Cash for work.

Sermon or religious delirium in exchange for criticism..

Cash for religious speech

For my age, she is very serious

The Yemeni countryside has been transformed from a land of cultivation, spontaneity and purity into a ruthless beast.

It does this in reference to the change in the religious environment in Yemen as a result of the dynamics of the conflict and the centrality of the rural militias in leading the scene in Yemen.

Elite say:

The distortion of the forces and relations of production and societal structures in Yemen and the deepening of rentierism in light of the situation of the state detained by the law of erosion of patriotism and the sovereignty of functional rentier cantons and profiteering elites from disputes rented from abroad.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

