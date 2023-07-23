This is how the 49-euro ticket affects traffic

According to an evaluation of mobile phone data, the 49-euro ticket is showing its first signs of success: the number of train journeys has increased significantly since it was introduced in May. picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | CHROMORANGE

The 49-euro ticket has had its first successes since it was introduced in May: According to an analysis of mobile phone data, there was a significant increase in train journeys of more than 30 kilometers.

In June, the number of these commutes was more than a quarter higher than in April.

At the same time, according to the O2 data, the rail share of passenger transport increased by around 2.5 percentage points compared to the time before the 49-euro ticket was introduced. This is a “perceptible shift from road to rail,” said O2 Telefónica.

However, its 40-euro more expensive successor cannot keep up with the effects of the nine-euro ticket. After this was introduced in June 2022, the jump in train travel was much larger than it was now.

For the analysis, the data specialist Teralytics evaluated the anonymized movement profiles of around 40 million mobile phones for O2 Telefónica and extrapolated them to the entire population.

The Deutschlandticket entitles you to travel on all local and regional transport throughout Germany for EUR 49 per month. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), it was used by a good 9.6 million passengers in June (as of June 20). The VDV assumes that 17 million people will get a Germany ticket in the future. Above all, the association is hoping for new customers with the job ticket variant – many companies had not yet switched the previous job tickets to Germany tickets in time for the start in May.

dpa/jpog

