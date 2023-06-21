Russell Crowe in Taranto, ‘I do exorcisms, but for a fee’ – Puglia

Oscar winner in Puglia to present his show

(ANSA) – TARANTO, JUNE 21 – “Now I do exorcisms, but for a fee”. Russell Crowe jokes and talks about cinema and music with great naturalness passing from the joke on his latest film entitled The Pope’s Exorcist, in which he plays Father Gabriele Amorth, to the presentation of his tour in Europe and the Italian stages. Yesterday the debut in Catanzaro, tomorrow in Taranto. And right in the Ionian capital today the New Zealand artist, Oscar winner in 2001 for his role as Massimo Decimo Meridio in Gladiator, held a press conference at the Relais Histò San Pietro on Mar Piccolo to talk about his show entitled Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party Featuring The Gentlemen Barbers and special guest and projects related to both cinema (he has three films planned) and music (“I’m having a lot of fun and I want to continue the experience with the band”). Tomorrow evening at 21 Crowe will perform in the arena of Villa Peripato in Taranto. An event made possible thanks to the collaboration between the owner, manager and artistic director of the Orfeo theater Adriano Di Giorgio and the artistic director of the Fusco theater Michelangelo Busco. Also present at the conference were Diego Pisa from Teleperformance, who donated a plaque to the artist, and Silvio Busico from Programma Sviluppo. “Thank you for the welcome, the welcome – Crowe said – and for the gift I received.



I have not had the opportunity, having arrived by car from Catanzaro, to visit this wonderful city but I hope to do so in the next few hours. Last night was something beautiful and exciting and I can’t wait to perform here. In case you need to do some exorcism, I’m available, but I’ll tell you right away that it’s expensive”. (ANSA).



