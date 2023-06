You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

June 6, 2023

Russia blew up part of the wall of the Kakhovka dam. Water for cooling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is drawn from it. The water will flood dozens, maybe hundreds of villages and is already beginning to flood the city of Kherson. General Macko talks about the military consequences of this act and why the Russians decided to do it.