Russian and Chinese Naval Patrols Off Alaskan Coast Prompt U.S. Military Response

Russian and Chinese Naval Patrol Operates off Alaskan Coast, Prompting US Response

(CNN) – A joint naval patrol conducted by Russia and China off the coast of Alaska last week has stirred concerns. While the operation did not pose any direct threat to the United States or Canada, it prompted a response from the US military.

According to US defense officials and lawmakers, a total of 11 Russian and Chinese ships were operating near the Aleutian Islands. In response, four US Navy destroyers were dispatched, according to Alaska Republican Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.

The US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command monitored the situation, deploying planes and ships to ensure that the patrol remained in international waters.

Rejecting any notion of hostility, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu stated that the operation was conducted in accordance with an annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries. Liu emphasized that the action was not directed against any third party and has no correlation with the current international and regional situation.

This is not the first time Chinese and Russian ships have approached Alaska. Last summer, a US Coast Guard ship boarded them during a routine patrol. Senator Sullivan noted that the response back then was not as assertive as desired, prompting him to push for a stronger response from the military high command in the future.

Sullivan expressed satisfaction with the US Navy’s increased response this time, noting that the deployment of four destroyers sends a strong message to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that the United States will not hesitate to protect and defend vital national interests in Alaska.

Blake Herzinger, a researcher at the Center for American Studies in Australia, supported NORTHCOM’s assessment that the presence of Chinese and Russian warships did not pose a direct threat and was within the bounds of international law. He emphasized that US Navy ships also operate off the Chinese and Russian coasts.

However, Herzinger pointed out a disparity between the US and Chinese responses to such naval operations. While the US affirms the navigation rights of foreign warships, China tends to exaggerate perceived threats and portrays their military response as efforts to defend their waters.

According to a US intelligence report in July, Russia and China have significantly strengthened their defense and economic partnership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both countries have expressed their intent to bolster military ties.

This incident serves as a reminder of the heightened tensions between major global powers and their increased assertiveness in territories of interest. The US continues to assert its readiness to protect its strategic interests in the Alaskan region.

— CNN’s Brad Lendon in Seoul contributed to this report.

