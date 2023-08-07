Kasaï-Oriental: dilapidation of the Mbuji-Mayi – Mukamba road

National road number 1 is very dilapidated on the Mbuji-Mayi-Mukamba axis, 95 kilometers long. It is currently difficult for vehicles, motorcyclists and pedestrians to circulate well on this road of national interest, lamented users last weekend.

Users are asking the Government to speed up the construction and modernization of this road.

From the zero kilometer point at the Kalala wa Nkata roundabout, in downtown Mbuji-Mayi, up to twenty kilometers, the road is accessible.

The Egyptian company Samcrete is working 10 km away, as part of the construction and modernization of the RN1.

The ordeal begins a few kilometers from the Lubi bridge, at the entrance to the city of Kena Kuna, capital of the territory of Kabeya Kamwanga.

The driver Gerard Bidimu, who returns from the trip on this road, testifies:

“The Mukamba road is bad. Even if you know how to ride the bike, even pedestrians can’t walk well. There are heads of ravines, of sandbanks. To ride, you have to be pushed from time to time. You even imagine transporting the vehicle on your head. In short, it is a very bad road”.

Motorcyclists, who use this route, now travel as a team to help each other:

“The Mbuji-Mayi-Mukamba road is very degraded”, adds one of them, Fabien Ilunga Kalala. The latter asks the Government to invest in speeding up the construction of this road:

“We ask our government to think about this road. To increase the number of workers to speed up the work. »

Maintenance work carried out last year by the Roads Office kept the Mbuji-Mayi-Mukamba road in good condition for only a few months. For lack of permanent maintenance, the road deteriorates every day, according to travelers.