This is how Neiva prepares to celebrate Mother’s Day

More than 450 uniformed officers will be in charge of security and coexistence in the celebration of Mother’s Day in the capital of Huila.

On Mother’s Day weekend, Neiva will have an important operational and preventive deployment of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, to guarantee citizen security and coexistence. A device of approximately 450 men and women from different service specialties will be present in the jurisdiction of the urban and rural area of ​​the Neiva metropolitan area.

The uniformed officers will focus on places with the greatest influx of public, such as shopping malls, places open to the public, and recreation sites. In addition, the “Purple Patrol” will be reinforced to deal with cases of violence against women that may arise during the weekend.

The Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, called on citizens to take preventive measures so that this weekend is a moment of encounter and happiness. Among the recommendations are controlling the intake of intoxicating beverages, avoiding disturbing public peace and respecting the neighbors. It is also advisable to be attentive to strangers, not to walk through unknown, dark and lonely places and in case of emergency, request help through the National Police line 123.

In addition, citizens are advised to be wary of unusual promotions that are carried out through platforms or the web, and not provide personal information or credit or debit cards through means where they could be victims of fraud.

This weekend, the invitation is to sanity and to honor mothers in a safe and responsible way, showing appreciation and love for that wonderful being who gave us life.