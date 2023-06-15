Home » Russian attack on Ukraine – Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Odesa came under attack.
Russian attack on Ukraine – Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Odesa came under attack.

On the night of June 15, Russian troops launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using missiles and kamikaze drones, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

At midnight, four Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft launched X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, the rest hit industrial facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Iranian “shahedis” were launched by the enemy from the northern and southern directions. All 20 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Southern and Eastern Air Commands.
In addition, an enemy UAV of operational-tactical level, which was conducting reconnaissance in the eastern direction, was destroyed.

Kryvyi Rih
At night, the enemy again attacked Kryvyi Rih with rockets, two industrial enterprises were hit.
A 38-year-old man was injured. He is hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Fires broke out at enterprises, which rescuers have already extinguished. There is substantial destruction of production facilities, gas pipelines are broken, a tire repair shop and a bus are destroyed.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, noted that two dozen buses were damaged as a result of the rocket attack. Debris of the downed missile damaged the car.

In the sky of the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers of the “East” PMK destroyed all 5 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones in the sky.

Kharkiv
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed several kamikaze drones near Kharkiv.

“The explosions that Kharkiv residents heard at night were the practice of our anti-aircraft defense against enemy targets. Shaheds flying to the city were shot down on the approach to Kharkiv“, said the message of the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Odesa
Loud explosions rang out several times in Odesa at night, and reports of air defense operations were reported.

According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa OVA, the Russian military attacked the region at night with 13 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131/136 type. Air defense forces destroyed all air targets.

We will remind you that on the night of June 14, the Russians used rockets and kamikaze drones to attack Odesa. The enemy targeted the city with four Kalibr cruise missiles. Three missiles were shot down, one hit a civilian object.

