New Timayui highway will dignify the lives of 20,000 Samarians

Dignifying the lives of at least 20,000 people in the Timayui and Los Alpes sectors every day becomes a reality thanks to the management carried out by Mayor Virna Johnson, who supervised progress in the construction of the main access road to the sector , with its aqueduct and sewage networks.

The president of the Samarios explained that the work is at 70% of its execution, and to date 4,690 m2 of paving installed, 2,086 linear meters of sewage networks, 33 manjoles and 173 sanitary registriesallowing a historic change in this popular sector, whose inhabitants suffered many difficulties to enter or leave in the winter season, due to the quagmire that formed on the road, which made it impassable.

“With this work, this damage to the health of the people will end because of the land that hadthe excuse of some people for not coming here will end, because the road was not suitable for mobilizing and will benefit the residents of not only Timayui, Los Alpes A and B, but all the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

This project, which is part of the road network improvement program carried out by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, EDUSwill allow the recovery of 2,040 square meters of public space with platforms and curbs that will facilitate the mobility of pedestrians, especially for people with reduced mobility.

Idalides Pertuz Angulo, a resident of the Timayui neighborhood, He stressed that the management carried out by Mayor Virna Johnson is key to improving the living conditions of the residents of that sector in the east of the capital of Magdalena.

“This used to be a pigsty, here you couldn’t go in, it was terrible to enter here, especially on Canal Street because we had to wait for the water that comes down from the hills to evacuate, but the paving of the road has changed it.