A series of sites of Italian companies and institutions are being targeted by hackers from the pro-Russian collective NoName057, who claimed the action on their Telegram profiles. The attack, of the Ddos type, is started yesterday on the occasion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kiev.

the message

“Italy will provide Ukraine with the sixth package of military assistance”, they write on their channels, quoting the press conference of the Prime Minister and adding: “CWe will continue our fascinating journey through Russophobic Italy”.

The affected sites

The attack concerns several sites: the collective cites that of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Interiorof the Carabinieri, the Bper bank, the A2a group and the Ministry of Defense (the latter would have been attacked yesterday). Italian investigative sources confirm the attack even if, they underline, the defense systems of companies and institutions have managed to mitigate the consequences of the action to the point that most of the sites can still be reached. Among the domains targeted there would also be those of the identity card portal, that of the ministry of agricultural policies and that of the Tim group.