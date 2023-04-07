Tarek William SaabAttorney General of the Republic, asked the United States, Italy and Spain to hand over Rafael Ramírez, Nervis Villalobos and Rafael Reiter.

Saab, at a press conference, addressed the actions that Venezuela is taking on those accused of corruption in PDVSA. He reiterated that against Ramírez, former president of the state oil company; Villalobos, the former Vice Minister of Electric Power; and Reiter, former head of Security at PDVSA, an investigation into acts of corruption is still open.

Reiter is currently in exile in the United States, Ramírez in Spain and Villalobos in Italy.

It was recently learned that Reiter had agreed to collaborate from the US on the corruption plot in the state oil company.

Reiter is willing to testify about an alleged money laundering and bribery scheme involving Ramírez. Raphael Reiterwas head of Security and Loss Prevention at PDVSA between 2010-2011, appointed by Ramírez.

It is, in a few words, the link between Ramírez and Villalobos. He says he knows how these two operated to launder the money from the sale of Venezuelan oil. He is in Spain, a country from which he fled after being detained in 2014 for an investigation but was released. Recently, the government of Nicolás Maduro uncovered a case of corruption in PDVSA, for which more than 30 Chavismo officials have been arrested. Among them is the deputy and former minister Hugbel Roa.

