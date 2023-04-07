Home News Saab demands delivery of Rafael Ramírez, Nervis Villalobos and Rafael Reiter – EntornoInteligente
News

Saab demands delivery of Rafael Ramírez, Nervis Villalobos and Rafael Reiter – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Saab demands delivery of Rafael Ramírez, Nervis Villalobos and Rafael Reiter – EntornoInteligente

Tarek William SaabAttorney General of the Republic, asked the United States, Italy and Spain to hand over Rafael Ramírez, Nervis Villalobos and Rafael Reiter.

Saab, at a press conference, addressed the actions that Venezuela is taking on those accused of corruption in PDVSA. He reiterated that against Ramírez, former president of the state oil company; Villalobos, the former Vice Minister of Electric Power; and Reiter, former head of Security at PDVSA, an investigation into acts of corruption is still open.

Reiter is currently in exile in the United States, Ramírez in Spain and Villalobos in Italy.

It was recently learned that Reiter had agreed to collaborate from the US on the corruption plot in the state oil company.

collaboration from abroad

Reiter is willing to testify about an alleged money laundering and bribery scheme involving Ramírez. Raphael Reiterwas head of Security and Loss Prevention at PDVSA between 2010-2011, appointed by Ramírez.

It is, in a few words, the link between Ramírez and Villalobos. He says he knows how these two operated to launder the money from the sale of Venezuelan oil.

He is in Spain, a country from which he fled after being detained in 2014 for an investigation but was released.

Recently, the government of Nicolás Maduro uncovered a case of corruption in PDVSA, for which more than 30 Chavismo officials have been arrested. Among them is the deputy and former minister Hugbel Roa.

ORIGINAL LINK: Saab demands delivery of Rafael Ramírez, Villalobos and Rafael Reiter (elnacional.com)

You may also like

Focus on stocks with extreme trading volumes on...

National Security Committee Meeting: Resolve not to compromise...

Tadó: surveillance, PAE, culture, older adults and health...

How a Leonding real estate manager aims high

Judge in the Donald Trump case denounces threats...

Dresden: Youth eco-house may remain in the Kavaliershaus...

Terror in the Darien! Young Zulian woman shot...

Murillo, the closest town to the Nevado del...

MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

Macron against the irresponsibility of populism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy