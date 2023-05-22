Why forgetfulness on Avenida Independencia?

Something curious is happening on Avenida La Independencia in the sector of the bridge that leads to Avenida Sur, several days ago the note was issued about the affectation of the land near the bridge and the neighbors say that they go there and look ‘over there’ ‘, but no definitive solution work is seen.

In a regular tour of the issues that have already been covered, the newspaper returned to the land near the bridge to show the progress of the problem, but in that task there was something else that powerfully attracted attention and that is the appropriation of the space public and of some natural areas by individuals to establish mechanical and forklift services in them, as evidenced by the images.

The surveillance of public space should not subscribe only to the downtown area, which, by the way, is impossible. The tricky thing about this matter is not acting early, because when a legal action is going to be established, the irregular owners of the land can claim damages due to improvements or several years of establishment in the place. It is therefore a call to the municipal administration to put order in the periphery and to the citizens to denounce this type of anomalies that grow with the passing of time.