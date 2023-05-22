“Pakistan Martyrs Day” will be observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to celebrate the “Pakistan Martyrs Day” on May 25 to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

The government says that the purpose of celebrating this day is to remind the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, through this day to send a message to the Pakistani nation that respecting the martyrs, their families and memorials is the pride of every Pakistani. The day of honoring the martyrs will forget hatred and bitterness and give a message of love, peace, hope, tolerance and love to our martyrs.

On Pakistan Martyrs’ Day, events across the country will be prominently displayed to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

It has been directed by the government that in this special ceremony on May 25, there will be recitation of the Quran and prayers for the reward of the martyrs across the country, while the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies should salute the martyrs’ memorial. will

These special events will also be held at GHQ, Air and Naval Headquarters and many other martyrs’ memorials, while provincial capitals, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also have ceremonies on martyrs’ memorials.

It should be remembered that after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, under the guise of protests, the angry people desecrated the statues of Pakistan Army martyrs and attacked the Jinnah House including GHQ in Lahore.