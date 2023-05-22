Home » “Pakistan Martyrs Day” will be observed on Thursday
News

“Pakistan Martyrs Day” will be observed on Thursday

by admin
“Pakistan Martyrs Day” will be observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to celebrate the “Pakistan Martyrs Day” on May 25 to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

The government says that the purpose of celebrating this day is to remind the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, through this day to send a message to the Pakistani nation that respecting the martyrs, their families and memorials is the pride of every Pakistani. The day of honoring the martyrs will forget hatred and bitterness and give a message of love, peace, hope, tolerance and love to our martyrs.

On Pakistan Martyrs’ Day, events across the country will be prominently displayed to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

It has been directed by the government that in this special ceremony on May 25, there will be recitation of the Quran and prayers for the reward of the martyrs across the country, while the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies should salute the martyrs’ memorial. will

These special events will also be held at GHQ, Air and Naval Headquarters and many other martyrs’ memorials, while provincial capitals, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also have ceremonies on martyrs’ memorials.

It should be remembered that after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, under the guise of protests, the angry people desecrated the statues of Pakistan Army martyrs and attacked the Jinnah House including GHQ in Lahore.

See also  Due to clogging of the Panamericana, EasyFly began to fly Popayán-Pasto-Popayán - news

You may also like

Damage takes its toll on parks and mega-parks

Indigenous group joins the search for children

Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend...

archives, libraries and museums, can be presented until...

“In recent years there was no will to...

Word of the Day∣Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

Record fine of 1.2 billion euros against Facebook...

At the Police School, a cadet was arrested...

Although it looks terrible, it has permission

Argentina: “My books create a panorama of racism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy