Sadness in Arauquita for the suicide of a teenager

The victim of a new suicide case was identified as Albanis Mariana Jiménez Parra, 16 years old and a resident of the Los Robles neighborhood of the populated center of Panama de Arauca, jurisdiction of Arauquita.

Unofficially it was learned that the teenager was found by her father inside the house suspended by her neck and without vital signs.

It transpired that Albanis Mariana left a note to her parents, announcing the reasons that led to this fatal decision, the content of which is unknown.

The authorities investigate what happened and analyze the text left by the teenager.

