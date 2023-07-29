Home » F1, pole position for Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen is the fastest but (penalized) will start sixth
Sports

F1, pole position for Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen is the fastest but (penalized) will start sixth

by admin
F1, pole position for Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen is the fastest but (penalized) will start sixth

Will be Charles Leclerc starting from pole position of the Belgian Grand Prix Of Formula 1. In the front row with the Monegasque of Ferrari there will be Mexican Sergio Perezon the Red Bull. To mark the ride faster in Q3 at the Spa circuit it was though Max Verstappen on Red Bull finishing with a stratospheric last lap in 1’46″168. But the Dutch driver will start from sixth position as penalized of five positions for the gearbox replacement.

The first seat at the start thus passes to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who obtained the second fastest time in qualifying 1’46″988. Third time for Sergio Perez with 1’47″045, on the other Red Bull. They follow Hamilton e Sainz. “I worked a lot, we went out late but pole wasn’t within our reach,” commented the Ferrari driver Leclerc. “Max was too fast today – he added – but on Sunday we’ll start from an excellent position and see how he goes. It was complicated, I wasn’t able to do a lap right away and I was under great pressure. I’m happy, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get the Red Bulls,” concluded Leclerc.

Previous Article

F1, Gp Hungary: Verstappen wins again, Red Bull in history like McLaren ’88. Nightmare Ferrari

See also  Juve: Allegri, the Europa League is not compromised - Football

You may also like

Bach guarantees Ukrainian Charlan Olympic starting place

Breaking News: Verdejo Found Guilty of Kidnapping Resulting...

UEFA has excluded Juventus from the European cups

Penalty for Formula 1 driver Verstappen: Leclerc on...

Sertori and the mayor Gattinoni start a process...

2. Bundesliga: Schweinsteiger painting in Osnabrück: like Maradona...

Hervé Renard with France at the Women’s World...

Colts vs Marathón: Opening Match of Apertura 2023...

10 good reasons to adopt a pet

Tour de France Femmes: Van Vleuten vs. Vollering:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy