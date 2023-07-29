Sacheon-si Samcheonpo Port Wild Trout Festival opens on August 10 :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[남해=뉴시스] Correspondent Cha Yong-hyun = The 20th Sacheon-si Samcheonpo Port Wild Trout Festival will be held for four days from the 10th to the 13th of next month in the Palpo Food Specialized District of Samcheonpo-si, Sacheon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do. The photo is a poster for the Jellyfish Festival. 2023.07.29. (Photo = provided by Sacheon City) photo@newsis.com

[사천=뉴시스] Correspondent Cha Yong-hyeon = A festival where you can taste fresh fish, which is said to bring back daughters-in-law who left home, will be held at Samcheonpo Port, Sacheon City, Gyeongsangnam-do.

Sacheon City announced on the 29th that the ’20th Samcheonpo Port Wild Fish Festival in Sacheon City’ will be held for four days from the 10th to the 13th of next month in the Palpo Food Specialized District of Samcheonpo Port.

The biggest feature of this festival, sponsored by Gyeongsangnam-do and Sacheon City and hosted and supervised by the Sacheon City Jeonjeo Festival Promotion Committee, is that summertime freshwater fish is served first in the country.

The fish has soft bones and soft meat, so it is enough to captivate the taste buds of tourists with raw fish or seasoned fish.

This year’s festival is held under the theme of ‘eat, play, sleep, and gaiso’, and you can taste various dishes made with gizzards, such as fresh and delicious gizzard sashimi, seasoned gizzards, and grilled gizzards, at affordable prices.

In addition, there will be a fireworks display on the opening day, as well as congratulatory performances by singers who are active in the region, such as Gu Min-jeong, a Korean traditional music girl, Budri, the Goddess of Pumba, Han Byeol-i, Jung Mi-ra, Park Jae-bum, Moon Soo-hwa, Kim Hye-jin, and Jo Eun-ha.

In particular, a variety of side events such as the most popular free tasting event, steady popularity every year, fish skin crafts exhibition, special product surprise auction, bead craft experience, and fish model making are also prepared.

As a special event, Afreeca TV Fish Fish Festival live broadcast (10th) and Gyeongnam Intangible Cultural Heritage Madogal Banga Sori invitation performance (12th) will be held.

On August 13th, 14 finalists who passed the preliminaries will compete for the championship in the final round of the Singing Contest at the Festival of Fish.

Applicants wishing to participate in the preliminaries can register on the Singing Contest bulletin board of the Sacheon Samcheonpo Port Wild Trout Festival website (www.3004palpo.co.kr).

For more information on the event schedule, contact the Sacheon Samcheonpo Port Wild Trout Festival Promotion Committee (055-832-8568).

Jang Je-young, chairman of the Jeoneo Festival Promotion Committee, said, “The wild gizzards that live in the Samcheonpo Port area, where the seawater flows fast and is rich in food creatures, are famous for their chewy meat and good taste.” I hope many of you will come to the Jeoneo Festival,” he said.

