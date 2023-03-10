and Storage Solutions SAJ ( held on 21.
February 2023 at Genera 2023, the international energy and environment fair,
a signing ceremony with Spanish and Portuguese PV dealers.
The signing ceremony was part of the SAJ marketing campaign for the HS2
All-In-One Household Energy Storage System (RESS). The Genera 2023 was for
the launch of the HS2 series in Spain perfectly suited to the
tailored to the needs of European consumers. The signing
of cooperation is further evidence of the trust that local
Dealers and consumers alike meet SAJ in a highly competitive marketplace, and
represents an important step in SAJ’s expansion plans for the
southern European region.
This year, Genera presents the latest breakthroughs in the field of
renewable energies and energy efficiency and choose from 256 exhibitors
16 projects out. As part of the Innovation Gallery, a selection of projects
with clear technological innovation value, SAJ presented its HS2
All-In-One Household Energy Storage System (RESS). The HS2 series offers
safer, more reliable and highly efficient solutions for end users and
embodies state-of-the-art technology to ensure users’ energy independence
maximize and simplify the green energy lifestyle. The
Aesthetic, compact design of the HS2 series includes an inverter, a
Control system and battery modules and can have a power range of 3-10 kW
Single and three-phase models capable of delivering a maximum PV input current of
16 A.