Father and Son Pilots Fly Together to Recreate 1990s Flight Deck Photo

Father and Son Pilots Recreate Special Moment on Retirement Flight

(CNN) — In a heartwarming twist of fate, Ruben Flowers stumbled upon a forgotten photo that would bring back cherished memories and inspire a lifelong dream. While flipping through old photo albums at his grandmother’s house, Flowers came across a snapshot from 1994. In the photo, a young Ruben appeared beside his father, who was a pilot at the time.

The image captured the admiration in Flowers’ eyes as he gazed at his father, whose smile radiated with the excitement of flying. The photo reminded Flowers of his childhood, filled with trips to the airport and adventures in flight simulators. Grounded in his father’s passion for aviation, Flowers made the decision to follow in his footsteps and become a first officer for Southwest Airlines.

As fate would have it, Flowers’ father, also named Ruben Flowers, was reaching the end of his career as a captain for Southwest Airlines. The two were excited to briefly meet and had been eagerly looking forward to flying together.

“It was my dream to get to this point and fly with my father, it was probably my number one aviation goal,” the younger Flowers told CNN Travel.

After rediscovering the old photo, the father-son duo added an extra element to their dream: recreating the flight deck photo from the 1990s, more than two decades later. Not only as father and son but as colleagues and co-pilots.

In March 2023, on the elder Flowers’ retirement flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Chicago, Illinois, his son joined him as first officer. It was an emotional experience for both of them, culminating in a memorable landing.

“It was an amazing feeling,” the elder Flowers expressed. “Seeing my son by my side, on my last landing.”

To mark the occasion, they recreated the 1994 photo, capturing the same smiles and joy that had been frozen in time. For the younger Flowers, it was a dream come true.

But flying is not just a father-son affair for the Flowers family. Also on board the elder Flowers’ retirement flight were his brother and cousin, both working as pilots for Southwest Airlines.

“We are seven,” the eldest Flowers explained. “Me, my brother is a pilot. I have three sons, all pilots. My brother’s son is a pilot, and so is my cousin. And it seems incredible to me that they all wanted to be pilots.”

The family’s aviation legacy began when the eldest Flowers was a child in Michigan during the 1960s and ’70s. The bug to become a pilot bit him early, and he focused all his efforts on achieving his dream.

While he never intended for his loved ones to follow his path, the elder Flowers inspired them with his dedication and love for aviation. His son, the younger Flowers, confirmed that the signs always pointed toward becoming a pilot.

“It was always something that was on my mind and that I probably wanted to do my whole life,” the younger Flowers shared.

As a pilot team, father and son worked smoothly and naturally, just like any other task they tackled together. The younger Flowers may have felt the need to impress his father with his skills, but overall, they complemented each other well.

“It was great,” he said. “It worked smoothly and naturally.”

The elder Flowers saw this as a unique opportunity to pass on his knowledge and experience directly to his son, providing in-flight parental guidance.

“It went very well, it was nice and calm,” the elder Flowers recalled. “And it was an incredible feeling: giving parental advice to the passengers and them discovering that there is a father and a son up there in the cabin. Everyone applauding…”

Even though the elder Flowers has retired, his legacy lives on at Southwest Airlines. He not only inspired his son but also mentored several other pilots throughout his career. He fondly spoke of his own mentor, Louis Freeman, Southwest Airlines’ first black pilot.

“He was a mentor to me,” the elder Flowers said. “And now I try to be a mentor to others. And I hope my son can mentor others, not just his family.”

Flowers actively participates in the Adopt-A-Pilot program at Southwest Airlines, which aims to inspire elementary school children to explore careers in aviation. He also works with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) to support the advancement of black aviators.

Flowers and his son encourage aspiring pilots to conduct online research, seek out relevant programs, and engage in conversations with experienced aviators for inspiration, information, and advice. They strive to pass on the love for aviation and inspire the next generation of pilots.

As for their personal goals, the younger Flowers’ next dream is to fly with his younger brother, who recently completed pilot training. He had the pleasure of flying with his sister in the past and hopes to complete the family trifecta in the future.

Notably proud of his children, the eldest Flowers expressed his joy over the fact that all three of them pursued careers in aviation.

“It’s incredible,” he acknowledged. “It’s an amazing feeling knowing that my son flies and my daughter and my youngest son, all three of them are aviators.”

The story of the Flowers family serves as a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the extraordinary bond between a father and a son.

