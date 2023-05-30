The 2023 China Science Fiction Convention kicks off and enters the secret world of science fiction from the “parallel world entrance”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: The 2023 China Science Fiction Convention kicks off from the “parallel world entrance” into the mystery of science fiction

Looking through the barbed wire, the Tyrannosaurus rex with naked-eye 3D effect is wandering not far away, its skin texture is clearly visible, and its fierce gaze makes people feel terrified; put on VR (virtual reality) glasses, step on a motorcycle, and start a novel interstellar journey Journey; Nearly 800 winning works of children’s science fiction paintings in the Beijing Youth Science and Technology Innovation Competition, taking the audience into the fantasy world in the hearts of the children… On the evening of the 29thShougangThe park is full of sci-fi flavors, and the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference kicks off here. The “industrial style” blast furnace and future elements collide in the night, creating a “sci-fi mystery”. The No. 1 blast furnace in Shougang Park is brightly lit, and a human-screen interactive sci-fi short drama “Metaverse Wonderful Night” that combines sound and light technology kicked off the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference.Photo by our reporter Wu Di Steel blast furnace transformed into “parallel world entrance” As the sky darkened, the No. 1 blast furnace in Shougang Park turned into a “parallel world entrance”. The actor jumped high and “touched” the Rubik’s Cube switch, and the space-time tunnel opened instantly. A human-screen interactive sci-fi short drama “Metaverse Wonderful Night” that combines sound and light technology opened the curtain of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference. The digital model of the arch structure of the ancient building is split and assembled in the metaverse, and precious cultural relics and artworks such as the Sanxingdui copper mask and the sculpture of the thinker float in the metaverse. As one of the hosts of the opening ceremony, the virtual host “Huan Huan” released the “2023 China Science Fiction Industry Report”. In 2022, the revenue of the domestic science fiction reading industry will be 3.04 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.6%; the revenue of the science fiction film and television industry will be 8.35 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.1%; the revenue of the science fiction game industry will reach 56.5 billion yuan. Promotional videos of the sci-fi movie “Flying to Kepler 22B” and excellent short sci-fi videos were also played on the spot. The Science Fiction Planet Award·Technology Award Champion Award was also announced on the spot, and three technologies including the “Human-Computer Interaction Information Tracking System” won awards. This conference lasts for 7 days, including 4 major sections: Fantasy Adventure Season, Science Fiction Movie Night, Science Fiction New Technology and New Product Release Conference, and Science Fiction Night. Among them, the Fantasy Adventure season integrates metaverse experience, cutting-edge technology display, aerospace experience, and sci-fi film and television industry chain; the sci-fi movie night is held today, and films such as "Nezha" and "Fly to the Moon" will be released.

Teen Science Fiction Education Guide Released

In order to solve the current situation that domestic youth science fiction education lacks top-level design and no specific practical guidance, the "Guidelines for Youth Science Fiction Education" based on youth science fiction education was released at the opening ceremony. In the process of compiling the guideline, the researchers carried out in-depth research on the front-line teachers of primary and secondary schools in China. In the survey, 97.49% of the teachers believed that it was necessary to carry out science fiction education, but 50% of the teachers said that they “don’t understand science fiction” and “know science fiction but don’t know how to teach”. There is widespread confusion on such issues. Aiming at several key issues related to the practice of science fiction education, the guide provides effective suggestions, and integrates more than 10 typical cases of primary and secondary schools in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other places, providing reference for teachers and schools carrying out science fiction education. The City Association for Science and Technology stated that the guidelines can help teachers better deal with problems in future education, provide guidance for schools, primary and secondary school teachers, and parents to carry out science fiction education activities inside and outside the school, and will promote domestic science fiction education research from theory to practice. Students’ scientific literacy and critical thinking, do a good job in science education “addition”. “City of Science Fiction in the West of Beijing” accelerates its rise The country’s first sci-fi industry cluster was inaugurated in Shougang Park, the country’s first sci-fi technology award was evaluated, and the country’s first sci-fi industry policy “Science Fiction 16 Articles” was released and implemented…Shijingshan District is transforming from a science fiction conference venue to a sci-fi industry cluster , to create “Jingxi Science Fiction City”. Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center, located in the science fiction industry cluster area of ​​Shougang Park, is the only benchmark hard technology incubator and innovation service platform featuring the science fiction industry in China. It gathers science fiction cultural content production, augmented reality/virtual reality glasses, advanced Domestic leading enterprises and listed companies in the fields of optical image processing and display technology. According to the development status and needs of the sci-fi industry, Shijingshan District has deployed 8 technology platforms including motion capture technology development, optical image public service, and industrialized production of sci-fi film and television to provide full-chain services and support for the sci-fi industry. The country’s first equity investment fund invested in the science fiction industry was also established in Shijingshan District, with a fund size of 1 billion yuan. Among them, the scale of the first phase is 300 million yuan, which will be devoted to the cultivation of the entire industry chain of science fiction and metaverse.

