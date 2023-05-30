Ukraine-Russia, drone raids on buildings in Moscow

Moscow, May 30. (beraking latest news ) – Drones have attacked several buildings in Moscow causing “slight damage”. This was announced by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, specifying that no one was seriously injured. “All emergency services in the city are…

Moscow, May 30. (beraking latest news) – Drones have attacked several buildings in Moscow causing “slight damage”. This was announced by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, specifying that no one was seriously injured. “All of the city’s emergency services are at the scene of the accidents,” the mayor added. According to the RIA Novosti news agency, several residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in southern Moscow were evacuated.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has blamed Kiev for the “terrorist” attack on Moscow. “This morning the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with drones on the city of Moscow – wrote the ministry on Telegram – Eight drones were used in the attack. All enemy drones were shot down. Three of them were suppressed with means of electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Five more UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S SAM system in the Moscow region”.

Last night was another night of Russian attacks on Kiev. The toll is one dead and several injured. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram. “In Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out in an apartment building due to falling debris, rescuers evacuated 20 people,” the mayor said.

The military administration of Kiev published a note on the raid, explaining that “over the past 24 hours, the enemy has already carried out three attacks. In addition, the enemy is constantly changing weapons for the attack, having combined drones and missiles, and then ballistic missiles, the attacker used exclusively drones”.

Russia launched 31 Shahed kamikaze drones last night, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Ukraine’s air defenses managed to destroy 29 of them. Drones were fired from the southern and northern directions, and almost all of them were shot down on the approach to Kiev or over the capital.

“It was another difficult night for Kiev.” So on Twitter Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and former deputy minister. Gerashchenko reports the toll provided by the Ukrainian police which speaks of “a 33-year-old woman killed, nine injured in Kiev and four in the Kiev region”.

“Most of us got little or no sleep last night as we warned explosions and prayed for our air defense. We joke that in Kiev it takes three days to get eight hours of sleep. We resist, we fight and we will overcome all of this”. Gerashchenko has published a series of images showing damage to buildings and cars.

After the night raids on Kiev, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, reiterated that “there can be only one response to every Russian attack aimed at depleting the Ukrainian air defense: increased production and supply of air defense systems and ammunition by the of EU and NATO partners. And this is what we are working on. Together we will defeat another Russian terrorist strategy”.