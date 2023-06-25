Yang Seok-hwan, a home run with consecutive bats, “Doosan batting line will be better than now” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“I’m glad I got a home run today because I’m the type of player who rushes in.”

[서울=뉴시스] Yang Seok-hwan of the Doosan Bears hit a home run in consecutive hits in an away game against Kiwoom Heroes held at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 25th. (Photo = Courtesy of Doosan Bears) *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Moon Seong-dae = Doosan Bears’ center hitter Yang Seok-hwan (32) was very happy with the home run in consecutive hits and hoped that the team’s sense of hitting would increase.

Yang Seok-hwan started as first baseman and third hitter in an away game against Kiwoom in the ‘2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League’ held at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 25th, and hit hard with 3 hits, 4 RBIs and 2 points in 5 at-bats, including a two-run home run in consecutive hits. swung

Doosan scored a whopping 20 hits and won 17-2.

Doosan (32 wins, 1 draw, 34 losses), who recorded 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 consecutive away matches with Kiwoom, pushed Kiwoom (33 wins, 2 draws, 37 losses) to 6th place and rose to 5th place again.

Yang Seok-hwan hit a two-run home run (seasons 9 and 10) and contributed to the complete victory. It is the first home run of the season and the fourth consecutive home run in his personal career. He raised his season batting average to .282, with 37 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Yang Seok-hwan said, “Before I hit the first home run, I went to bat with a target for the breaking ball. I think I hit a home run after coming into a good course from the first pitch.” focused on,” he said.

He continued, “It’s been a long time since I’ve come out with a home run. I’m not in a good mood these days, and the atmosphere is stagnant, but I think it’s a welcome home run.”

He said that when he got out of the hit slump, his wife helped him a lot.

He said, “Last week, my leg was hit by a sand dune and I was in very bad condition. When I was batting, my balance was broken, so the slump was a little longer. I was also stressed out myself. The result could be good,’ he said. After doing that, I think the result came out good today.”

I hoped that the hitting feeling of the Doosan lineup, which drove 20 hits that day, would come up.

Yang Seok-hwan showed confidence, “Recently, because Doosan batters have not played well, there was something invisible even among the players. I hope that the sense of hitting will revive with today’s opportunity. Our team can hit sufficiently better than now.”

He also said that he would try to hit with a multi-home run.

He said, “I’m the type to relax a little when I hit a home run. I’m the type of player who drives away when I hit a home run, so it’s nice to see a home run today.”

Doosan coach Lee Seung-yeop was delighted, saying, “All the players from number 1 to number 9 in the lineup did their part. In particular, I praise Seok-Hwan Yang’s consecutive home run that ignited the fire in the lineup.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

