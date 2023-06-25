Jiangsu announced the “transcript” of economic operation from January to May, and manufacturing investment has accelerated significantly

People’s Daily Online, Nanjing, June 25th. On June 25th, the Statistics Bureau of Jiangsu Province announced a brief overview of the province’s economic operation from January to May. From January to May, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 8.8% year-on-year, the province’s investment in fixed assets increased by 5.2% year-on-year, and the province’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 1,890.65 billion yuan. On the whole, in May, Jiangsu made more efforts to promote consumption and stabilize investment, focus on promoting high-quality development, and the economic operation maintained a recovery trend.

In terms of industry, the added value of industries above designated size in the province from January to May increased by 8.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was the same as that from January to April. Among the top ten industries in terms of cumulative added value, the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 19.7%, the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry increased by 19.2%, and the general equipment manufacturing industry increased by 9.8%. In May, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 9.6%.

In terms of service industry, from January to April, the operating income of service industries above designated size in the province increased by 10% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.5 percentage points faster than that from January to March. Among them, the resident service industry, sports and entertainment industry, leasing business service industry, health and social work increased by 25.7%, 25.4%, 19.3%, and 18.8% respectively.

In terms of fixed asset investment, from January to May, the province’s fixed asset investment increased by 5.2% year-on-year. Manufacturing investment accelerated significantly. From January to May, the province’s manufacturing investment increased by 10.6%, 2 percentage points faster than that from January to April, of which the investment in electrical machinery, special equipment, and automobile manufacturing increased by 32%, 13.1%, and 30.3% respectively. Investment in high-tech industries continued to grow rapidly. From January to May, the province’s high-tech industry investment increased by 9.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate has accelerated for three consecutive months since the beginning of the year, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the total investment. Among them, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 8.0%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 15.2%.

From January to May, the province’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 1,890.65 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%, and the growth rate was 0.2 percentage points faster than that from January to April. Among them, in May, the province’s total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 12.3%. From January to May, the sales of the wholesale industry above the designated size increased by 2.1%; the sales of the retail industry above the designated size increased by 12.4%, achieving a rapid double-digit growth. From January to May, the strong recovery of the cultural tourism market drove the rapid growth of the accommodation and catering industries. The turnover of the accommodation industry and the catering industry increased by 50.7% and 29.3% respectively, 0.4 and 0.9 percentage points faster than that of January to April.

In addition, at the end of May, the balance of RMB deposits in financial institutions in the province was 23.39 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%; the balance of RMB loans was 22.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.6%.

