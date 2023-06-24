Online payment barrier – that’s why certain articles now cost online at “Blick” – news

Contents

With the new offer, Ringier is jumping on a trend that has long since found its way into the industry. It is questionable whether this will pay off.

Anyone who consumed Swiss media last week could not avoid the concert by the band Rammstein in Bern. The “Blick” also reported on it. But anyone who wanted to know why the Swiss rocker Chris von Rohr had visited the band at the luxury hotel Schweizerhof could only find out from Wednesday for a fee – either in the printed newspaper or online.

Pay for the additional offer

The time is ripe for such an offer, explains Ladina Heimgartner, head of the Blick Group: “The perception of the ‘Blick’ has changed in recent years. We are no longer a tabloid like we used to be, but have become an important portal with a wide reach.»

This offer with a variety of topics and a lot of in-depth study also has its price. The readers would also have to participate in this – also with the “Blick” used online.

There will be a lot more ‘view’ in the future”.

However, the basic online offer should remain free, according to Heimgartner: “It cannot be that we are asking for money tomorrow for something that was free yesterday.” Readers would only have to pay for content with an additional benefit.

Caption: Ladina Heimgartner, head of the Blick Group: “Anyone who wants to immerse themselves more in the ‘Blick’ has the opportunity with the subscription.” view group

An additional editorial team has been set up for the offer, which produces service articles and videos, explains the “Blick” boss. If something important happens in Switzerland or in the world, you can offer more in-depth information and thus expand the offer: “In the future there will be a lot more ‘view’.”

We are trying to reach new audiences that have never paid for newspapers.

Several media houses abroad are already relying on such a free offer with added value for a fee. The value of such offers has also been recognized by the domestic competition from “Blick” publisher Ringier.

«For us, digital growth is essential for survival. With over 170,000 digital subscriptions for all our titles, we are on the right track,” explains Marc Isler, who is responsible for subscription business at Tamedia. This is intended to transform the business model and try to reach completely new target groups that have never paid for newspapers.

Legend: Since last week, Blick has been holding back individual articles, videos and additional offers on its website and in the app behind a payment barrier. Keystone/Christian Beutler

For this reason, Isler is pleased that “Blick” is also focusing on digital subscriptions, and is not afraid for its own titles. In comparison to the Tamedia digital offers, however, the “Blick” will be cheaper: the new offer costs ten francs a month and 100 francs a year.

The media houses have to try it with such offers, there are probably no alternatives.

However, the revenues from the digital business are not yet replacing the declining funds from the traditional print model. Media scientist Linards Udris from the University of Zurich can understand the motives behind the new “Blick” offer. “You have to try, because there are probably no alternatives.”

But according to Udris, it shouldn’t be easy to get people used to paying. After all, research shows that large, wide-ranging brands are definitely paid for. This undoubtedly includes “Blick” with 1.4 million users every day. It remains to be seen how many of them will ultimately pay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

