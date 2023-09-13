Vladimir Putin Considers Military Cooperation with North Korea Following Summit with Kim Jong Un

Russia Considers Military Cooperation with North Korea Following Summit with Kim Jong Un

Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is contemplating some form of military cooperation with North Korea, following a summit between the two leaders. The meeting took place at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, as both countries are facing international isolation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

During the summit, U.S. officials warned that Russia and North Korea are actively moving forward on a potential arms deal. This deal could involve North Korea providing weapons to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war, in exchange for technology related to ballistic missiles. This would clearly violate international sanctions.

When asked about military-technical cooperation with Kim, Putin acknowledged certain restrictions but also mentioned that there are areas for debate and consideration. He expressed openness to talks and discussions about potential cooperation.

Kim praised Russia during a state dinner, expressing confidence in Russia’s ability to emerge victorious in its fight against evil forces pursuing hegemony and expansion. He commended Russia for defending its sovereignty and security, indirectly referencing the United States and the West.

In return for potential military cooperation, Putin offered assistance to North Korea in developing its space and satellite program. Both leaders visited the space center and adjacent rocket complex, where launch vehicles are assembled and tested.

The location of the summit at the space center holds significance, as it suggests a potential exchange of satellite launch technology for North Korean munitions that Russia could use in the Ukraine conflict. Moscow is in need of new supplies of ammunition and projectiles, while North Korea faces shortages in various areas, including missile technology.

The talks were described as “very substantive” by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also mentioned that North Korea has shown enormous interest in developing bilateral ties with Russia.

The meeting between Putin and Kim is seen as significant, with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton stating that it brings North Korea back into meaningful contact with Russia for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Following the summit, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, which analysts perceive as an act of demonstrating military readiness while Kim is out of the country.

In conclusion, Russia’s consideration of military cooperation with North Korea further complicates the geopolitical situation in the region, with potential implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The international community will closely monitor developments and assess the impact of this summit on global security.

