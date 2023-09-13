Brightline High-Speed Train Announces Opening Date for Miami to Orlando Route

Brightline High-Speed Train Line to Open Route from Miami to Orlando on September 22

The highly anticipated opening of Brightline’s high-speed train line from Miami to Orlando has been officially announced for September 22. Brightline President, Patrick Goddard, expressed excitement about the opening and highlighted the overwhelming enthusiasm from both the business and tourism industries for travel between Central and South Florida.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, Brightline encourages travelers to check their calendars, make plans, and reserve their seats through their website or app. Tickets can be purchased at gobrightline.com or by downloading the Brightline application. Customers are also advised to sign up for Brightline emails to receive information about promotions and other service details.

The Orlando station, located at the Orlando International Airport, boasts a 37,350-square-foot space. It directly connects to Parking Lot C, which offers over 350 parking spaces for Brightline patrons. The station provides access to the airport’s terminals A and B within five minutes via the airport terminal link.

Transportation options at the Orlando Brightline station will include the Brightline+ products, such as shuttles, Uber, and car rental options, tailored specifically to the needs of Orlando visitors. Similarly, South Florida travelers can utilize various Brightline+ options, including Uber, fixed-route airport shuttles, and event shuttles.

Brightline is currently offering limited-time one-way SMART fares for adults starting at $79 and $39 for children. Groups of four or more individuals will automatically receive an additional 25 percent discount on SMART fares. The SMART service includes amenities like hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, power and USB outlets, and a range of food and beverage options for purchase.

For those seeking a luxurious experience, PREMIUM one-way fares start at $149. This first-class service offers additional amenities such as an exclusive lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the journey.

Brightline is also introducing enterprise products for businesses, providing seamless and transferable travel options for their employees. Businesses interested in these offerings can visit Brightline’s website for more information.

According to Brightline’s schedule and reservation center, the first available service from South Florida to Orlando is at 6:45 a.m. The company offers eight one-way trips throughout the day, with the last train departing at 6:54 p.m. The regular weekday schedule between Miami and Orlando includes six departures towards Miami starting at 6:38 a.m., with the last train departing at 6:54 p.m. Additionally, there are six departures towards Orlando from Miami beginning at 6:41 a.m., with the last train departing at 8:41 p.m. Travel times between Orlando and West Palm Beach are approximately two hours, while the journey between Orlando and Miami takes approximately three and a half hours.

Brightline has been successfully operating between downtown Miami and downtown West Palm Beach, with additional stops in downtown Fort Lauderdale since its inception. In December, the company opened two new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton. The high-speed trains have proved their capabilities by reaching speeds of over 70 mph and setting a record this year when reaching 130 mph during a run through the Southeast.

With the upcoming opening of the Miami to Orlando route, Brightline aims to revolutionize travel between Central and South Florida, providing a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for both business and leisure travelers.