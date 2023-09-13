Apple Embraces USB-C: A Game-Changing Move for iPhone Users

Apple Recalls Lightning Charger and Adopts USB-C: Easing Charging for Customers

(CNN) – In a surprising move, Apple has announced a recall of its Lightning charger, exactly 11 years after its initial announcement. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it finally switches to USB-C, a universal charging system. Not only is it notable because Apple has resisted this change for years, but it also promises to make charging devices much easier for its customers.

The adoption of USB-C means that Apple is relinquishing control over its wired charging ecosystem. While this move has its benefits, it also raises concerns for consumers who may find it challenging to differentiate between good and bad chargers.

At the recent iPhone 15 unveiling event, Apple revealed that all its future smartphones will come with USB-C charging, alongside the latest version of AirPods Pro. Although Apple had previously transitioned its iPads and MacBooks to USB-C, the iPhone had stubbornly clung to the Lightning charger until now.

This change comes less than a year since the European Union (EU) passed a groundbreaking law, requiring all small devices, including smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras, to support USB-C charging by 2024. The law aims to decrease the number of chargers and cables consumers have to deal with when purchasing new devices. Additionally, it allows users to mix and match devices and chargers from different manufacturers.

Apple customers will now be able to use the same USB-C chargers to power their iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, eliminating the hassle of searching for specific chargers for each device. This change also facilitates compatibility between different brands, enabling users to connect a low-battery iPhone to a fully charged iPad.

Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight, described this as the most significant design alteration for the iPhone in several years, although he emphasized that it is not a drastic change.

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, previously highlighted the value and ubiquity of the Lightning charger. However, he acknowledged that compliance with the EU’s mandate was inevitable.

While the EU’s decision aims to address the issue of e-waste, it could initially lead to an increase in waste as consumers dispose of their Lightning cables. Apple has shown concerns about the environmental impact of discarded chargers but had financial motivations to resist the change.

Apple introduced the Lightning charger in 2012 alongside the iPhone 5, replacing the 30-pin dock connector with a faster-charging and reversible design. The accompanying accessories business required users to purchase a $30 Lightning adapter to connect their device to older docks and speaker systems.

Moving to USB-C would eliminate Apple’s control over its ecosystem and revenue generated from Lightning cables and third-party accessories through the Made for iPhone program. To address this, Apple is now selling a new USB-C to Lightning adapter, enabling the connection of existing Lightning accessories to USB-C enabled devices.

The shift to USB-C is not expected to be a major selling point for upgrading iPhones. However, it may appeal to consumers who have previously avoided iPhones due to charging limitations. USB-C charging cables are already widely used in many mobile devices, including Apple iPads and MacBooks, making their availability convenient.

Nevertheless, consumers should be cautious about counterfeit USB-C chargers, as not all are created equal. Some may provide excessive power, while others may not supply enough. Trusted brands, such as Anker, Belkin, Apple, Amazon, and Google, are recommended.

Apple also mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a dedicated USB-C controller, which will offer transfer speeds up to 20 times faster than USB-2 technology.

Recalling the Lightning cable may result in a short-term surge of electronic waste as users dispose of their now-obsolete cables. Apple advises consumers to utilize its robust recycling program or visit local e-waste recycling centers or Best Buy stores for environmentally friendly disposal options.

