Max Scherzer Out for Regular Season Due to Muscle Strain

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season due to a low-grade strain of his teres major muscle, the team announced on Wednesday. The general manager of the Rangers, Chris Young, also stated that it is highly unlikely Scherzer will be able to contribute in the upcoming postseason.

The injury occurred during Tuesday’s game when Scherzer left the field after pitching 5.1 innings. He was initially diagnosed with right triceps spasms, but further evaluation revealed the strain on his teres major muscle.

Scherzer’s performance since being acquired from the New York Mets at the Trade Deadline has been impressive. In his eight starts for the Texas Rangers, he has maintained a record of 4-2 with an ERA of 3.20. Additionally, Scherzer has recorded an impressive 53 strikeouts in just 45 innings.

The absence of Scherzer is undoubtedly a blow to the Texas Rangers as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. However, the team remains optimistic and is confident in the abilities of their remaining pitchers to step up and fill the void left by Scherzer.

With the postseason just around the corner, the Rangers face a significant challenge as they will have to make do without Scherzer’s formidable presence on the mound. Nevertheless, the team’s resiliency will be put to the test as they aim to secure a spot in the playoffs and make a deep run towards the World Series.

