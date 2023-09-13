Uruguayan Doctors Raise Concerns Over Lack of Patient Information from Argentina

Uruguayan Doctors Warn of Lack of Patient Information for Those Treated in Argentina

Patients in Uruguay are facing extended waiting times of up to six months to receive specialist care, according to doctors in the country. The shortage of specialized doctors, particularly in rural areas, is resulting in long waiting lists and prompting many Uruguayans to seek medical treatment in neighboring Argentina. The discrepancy in exchange rates between the two countries is also a significant factor, with healthcare costs being considerably lower in Argentina.

Gabriela González, the director of the Medical Federation of the Interior (FEMI), highlighted the affordability of healthcare in Argentina compared to Uruguay. “Any prospect of health is much cheaper in Argentina. And, depending on the specialist, (in Uruguay) it can take four, five or six months,” she explained.

While seeking medical treatment in Argentina may offer cost advantages, the lack of information and medical history upon the patients’ return to Uruguay is causing concerns. Many patients traveling to Argentina for treatment are not obtaining their complete medical records or relevant information about medications and procedures they have undergone. FEMI warns that this can create complications if any issues arise, as local providers do not have access to vital medical history or information about past treatments.

Despite the influx of patients seeking healthcare in Argentina, doctors in Uruguay assert that clinics across the country are still overwhelmed with patients. This highlights the urgent need for increased access to specialized care in rural areas. Currently, there are 74 doctors per 10,000 inhabitants in Montevideo, compared to only 24 per 10,000 in rural regions, such as the interior of Uruguay.

In certain specialties like pediatrics, gynecology, and mental health, the discrepancies between Montevideo and the interior of the country are even more pronounced. For instance, in rural areas, there is currently only one pediatrician for every 350 children and adolescents, while in Montevideo, the ratio is one for every 107.

The affordability of medical care in Argentina has also led to an illegal market for medications, where medicines purchased there are brought back to Uruguay. Some individuals take advantage of the exchange rate difference, crossing the border during the day and distributing the medicines upon their return to Uruguay.

Furthermore, the number of Uruguayans traveling to Argentina for cosmetic surgeries, ophthalmological interventions, and dental treatments has surged in recent years. However, Uruguayan surgeons are cautioning patients about the potential risks associated with undergoing these interventions in Argentina. Gabriel Otormin, a plastic specialist, has encountered complications from surgeries performed in Argentina and had to provide immediate care for infections, scars, hematomas, and tissue necrosis. In many cases, these cosmetic consequences can be difficult to rectify.

The disparity in access to specialized healthcare in Uruguay, coupled with the affordability and availability of medical treatment in Argentina, raises concerns about the quality of care and patient safety. The medical community in Uruguay is advocating for the need to address the shortage of doctors in rural areas and improve access to timely care for patients throughout the country.

