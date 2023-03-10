Home Sports Champions League: Bayern Munich further
Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich further

by admin
Champions League: Bayern Munich further

The players of the football club Bayern Munich have won against Paris Saint-Germain. (IMAGO / Sven Simon / IMAGO / Oryk HAIST / SVEN SIMON)

Both games were part of the round of 16. That means the loser is eliminated. The winner goes on.

Bayern Munich has played against the club Paris Saint-Germain. This is a football club from France country. The result was 2-0 for Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund played against Chelsea. This is a football club from the country of England. The result was 2-0 for Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund is no longer playing in the Champions League this year. Bayern Munich have progressed. So the German club is playing in the quarter-finals. It is not yet clear who they are playing against. That will be drawn next week.

See also  Paolo Banchero: Pozzecco? Everyone said he's a little crazy, but...

You may also like

Kemmer remains in the lead, Gandon 39th in...

Biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß: “Sometimes I ate the entire...

Jenson Button: Former F1 world champion signs three-race...

Cristiano Ronaldo angry after soccer defeat in Saudi...

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward wins third Player...

TSG Hoffenheim in the relegation battle: TSG Hoffenheim...

Six Nations 2023: Ireland make six changes as...

I take a technician when I want

Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat...

2nd Bundesliga – statistics speak for the rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy