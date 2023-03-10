The players of the football club Bayern Munich have won against Paris Saint-Germain. (IMAGO / Sven Simon / IMAGO / Oryk HAIST / SVEN SIMON)

Both games were part of the round of 16. That means the loser is eliminated. The winner goes on.

Bayern Munich has played against the club Paris Saint-Germain. This is a football club from France country. The result was 2-0 for Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund played against Chelsea. This is a football club from the country of England. The result was 2-0 for Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund is no longer playing in the Champions League this year. Bayern Munich have progressed. So the German club is playing in the quarter-finals. It is not yet clear who they are playing against. That will be drawn next week.