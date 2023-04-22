Salary: money, food, vacation, electricity, daycare – tax-free extras from the boss

BSigurd Warschkow from the Income Tax Assistance Association for Employees in Gladbeck recommends that employees should take heart and talk to their boss about tax and duty-free job gifts. This is often more interesting for both sides than the usual poker game for a few euros more.

The Income Tax Act offers companies many opportunities to send employees many hundreds of euros more net per month than the tax authorities. Small and medium-sized companies in particular have good chances of finding or retaining specialist staff and trainees.

“Unfortunately, the principle of saving by giving more is still used too hesitantly,” says Warschkow. Tobias Gerauer, head of the Bavarian wage tax assistance, points out that tax-free company bonuses for health alone can save 1,200 euros a year.