Salvadorans’ confidence in the PNC grows

Nov 13, 2023, 7:36 pm

The most recent study by the prestigious polling house, CID-Gallup, revealed that the trust of Salvadorans in the National Civil Police (PNC) has grown to 84%, compared to 75% in 2022.

The study called “Global Law and Order” evaluated the security forces of 141 countries on the American continent and the Caribbean, highlighting the PNC as the institution best evaluated by citizens.

This is the result of the Government’s work on security issues with the Territorial Control Plan and the State of Exception, with the police corporation being one of the main institutions in the frontal war against gangs.

