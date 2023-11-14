DUST & BONES – artwork for the new album released

Rockers DUST & BONES release the cover and tracklist of their fifth album “Mission Back To The Forbidden Planet”, which will be released on January 26th, 2024.

DUST & BONES’ explanation of the album Artwort is clear and simple:

“When we make music together, we feel like we’re on another, very cool rock’n’roll planet. It’s been that way since the band was founded.

With album number 5 we are back on this planet… landed… check!”

So nothing stands in the way of another milestone in “High Energy Dirt Rock”!

Cover Artwork:

Markus R. Weller (Coverdesign and Artwork)

DUST & BONES are back to have fun… and bring fun!

For over two decades, the five Swabians have not allowed themselves to be pressed into any clothing. Their energetic mixture of riffy punk rock, dark heavy rock with metal attitudes and uncompromisingly dirty rock’n’roll, as well as the unusual line-up with two completely different singers and the earthy, deep-dirty guitar sound, is unparalleled. Distinguished by their high recognition value and exceptional charisma, they have been delighting rock and metal enthusiasts alike with their legendary live performances for many years. With their fifth studio album “Mission Back To The Forbidden Planet” and 11 brand new tracks, DUST & BONES impressively manage to capture this unbridled, brutal live energy on record and captivate fans across genres. Audible fun and joy of playing are obviously in the foreground… always authentic, always with melody and always with a certain wink. Fans of the Ramones, Rose Tattoo, Danko Jones, Motörhead and Turbonegro will take this special piece of “High Energy Dirt Rock” into their hearts, and it is warmly recommended to everyone else!

Tracklist:

01 – Mission start

02 – UR R’N’R

03 – Move

04 – Remedy

05 – Out on that road

06 – Feel good07 – Earth stood still today

08 – For all the good and the bad

09 – Electricity

10 – Planet 5

11 – People strange

12 – This is not the end

Line-up:

Dirk Ertelt, Guitars

Bernd Biedenbach, Guitars

Thorsten Klöpfer, Vocals, Bass

Sven Vöhri, Vocals

Jarle Boe, Drums

Band-Links:

