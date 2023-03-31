Home News Salvini, Anac has changed course on the Procurement Code – Friuli VG
Salvini, Anac has changed course on the Procurement Code – Friuli VG

Salvini, Anac has changed course on the Procurement Code – Friuli VG

Minister, with digitization there will be even more transparency

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 30 – “Luckily Anac has changed course and the mayors from potential criminals have become heroes over the course of the day”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure, Salvini, answering a question on the criticisms expressed by Anac and CGIL towards the new Procurement Code. Mayors are heroes, “therefore I was surprised or disturbed by the declaration that the mayors of small towns would give the contracts to a cousin or brother-in-law or to whoever voted for him. It means disrespect”. The new Code presents “all controls, transparency and, with digitalisation, there will be even more transparency in procurement”. (HANDLE).

