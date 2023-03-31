Herve Renard is the new boss of France’s women’s soccer team. The 54-year-old succeeds Corinne Diacre, who had to vacate her post four months before the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia due to differences with some team players. Under Diacre, the French made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach



Renard had been in charge of Saudi Arabia until the beginning of the week, with the prospect of a job as team boss at home ended his commitment there. The 54-year-old, who coached French clubs Lille and Sochaux at club level, had particular success as a team boss in Africa. In 2012 he surprisingly led Zambia to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations, three years later he repeated the triumph with the Ivory Coast. In 2018, Renard led Morocco’s men’s team to a World Cup for the first time after a 20-year break.