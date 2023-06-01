Salvini, ‘ready for the hard line in the EU on the Brenner Pass’ – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LUXEMBOURG, JUNE 01 – Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini “aims to broaden the European front against the Austrian bans” of the Brenner Pass, on which “he is ready to adopt the hard line”, and against “green forcing such as Euro7 “. This was reported by MIT in a note before the start of the work of the EU Transport Council in Luxembourg. “Salvini – it is underlined – expects to receive formal support from other governments against the unilateral Austrian bans on the Brenner Pass.



It would be a decisive and unprecedented step, after too many years of back and forth to the detriment of businesses and workers in our country. Salvini has already received the support of Germany”.



On the table of the meeting of EU ministers, the main dossiers for Rome will also be “road safety, European Ten-T corridors with a focus on the bridge over the Strait. And again, European directives on engines with reference to Euro 7 which Italy considers harmful for the automotive”. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini, MIT reports, will have at least three bilateral agreements with his counterparts Martin Kupka (Czech Republic), Raquel Sanchez (Spain) and Nándor Cseprefhy (Hungary). In the latter case, the theme will be support for the Expo Roma 2030 candidacy. The bridge over the Strait will be mentioned in the TEN-T corridor dossier and “Salvini will recall the recent vote by the Italian Parliament which restarted the machine to carry out the work “, continues the note, while on the automotive front “Italy aims to swell the front of the countries opposed to that ‘ideological drift’ about green which would like to force car manufacturers to respect new stringent rules (Euro 7 ) despite the stop to traditional engines from 2035”.



“The issue of road safety is also relevant: the goal – underlines MIT – is to give substance to the national plan which has the ambition to reduce the number of victims and seriously injured by 50% by 2030, in line with the rest of the “Europe. Today’s novelty is the commitment to reach an agreement on the exchange of information between countries: in practice, it would also be necessary to sanction foreigners who break the highway code in Italy, for example on speed limits”. (HANDLE).

