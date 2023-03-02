news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 02 – It was supposed to be held today, but the hearing in Islamabad for Saman’s father, Shabbar Abbas, to discuss the release on bail requested by the defense has been postponed to March 9. According to what has been learned, the magistrate had to intervene in an inspection on the collapse of a bridge in a construction site, which occurred this morning.



A hearing had already been scheduled for the 9th to continue talking about Italy’s extradition request for the 18-year-old’s father, arrested in mid-November and charged by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office with the murder of his daughter. (HANDLE).

