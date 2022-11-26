The Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the recommendation of the public prosecutor Gaetano Paciopened a second file on the murder of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old of Pakistani origins killed by her own family on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021, for having opposed a pre-defined wedding. It is a proceeding, currently against unknown persons, which will include any elements against other people who could be involved in the affair.