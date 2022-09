BOLOGNA – “They are going to go to Pakistan forever.” Six words that, reread today, in the light of the long inaction of the parents by Saman Abbas, they seem even more true. He wrote her in a message to her girlfriend Danish Hasnain, 34, Saman’s uncle in prison because he was considered the material perpetrator of the girl’s murder. From the testimonies of her emerged so far, he allegedly strangled her with a rope in the night between April 30 and May 1, 2021, with the help of two other people.